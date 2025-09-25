Rising Star Waymond Jordan Channels Ashton Jeanty in USC Trojans Backfield
It first became popular year ago with former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. A unique running back stance, where the tailback stands straight up in the backfield and looks like Michael Myers from the “Halloween” movies staring down the defense.
It differs from the typical stance, where the running back will have a slight bend with his hands either on his thighs or knees.
While it became well-known across all levels of football in 2024, it is something USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan has been doing since he was in high school.
Benefits of Unique Stance
Jordan’s running back coach at Hutchinson C.C (Kan.) did make him switch back to a more traditional stance, but when the No. 1 ranked JUCO running back from this past cycle arrived at USC in the spring, he was able to go back to what made him comfortable.
Trojans running back coach Anthony Jones was supportive of the way his new tailback chose to stand. And while, it may generate plenty of enjoyable memes on social media, there is a rhyme and reason to the way Jordan lines up in the backfield.
“See the defense. Just scan everything and just be relaxed, honestly,” Jordan said. “And then you just don't give off any like tendencies with your like alignment. It don't look like you're going either way. You just standing there so they don't really know what we're really doing.”
Jordan has quickly introduced to major college football. Through four games, he has carried the ball 57 times for 443 yards, which ranks second in the Big Ten and three touchdowns.
Jordan is coming off his second 150-yard plus performance in the Trojans Big Ten home opener against Michigan State last weekend. Of his 157 rushing yards, 142 of them came after contact, he forced eight missed tackles and was Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded running back in week 4.
In addition to Jeanty’s stance, Jordan has a similar running style to the Las Vegas running back, who finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2024 and was selected sixth overall in this year’s NFL Draft.
Jeanty and Jordan are shorter, but stocky backs that run with excellent vision, power and contact balance. They can break off big runs at any given moment because of their ability to make defenders miss with ease.
Running Mate
Riley has used the transfer portal to fill out his running back room in each of his four seasons in Los Angeles, but the Trojans coach believed this year could be the best backfield he’s had at USC.
New Mexico transfer Eli Sanders, an Oceanside native, decided to return home to Southern California for his final season of eligibility.
Jordan and Sanders both arrived at Southern Cal in the spring, and over time, have begun to build a strong bond on and off the field.
“When we first met each other, we was a little quiet, but then we started warming up to each other more and more, and started talking,” Jordan said. “And then we started hanging out of football and ever since then, we just became brothers, and we just talk all the time.”
The two of them have formed one of the top running back duos in college football. Riley will use various split back formations throughout the game to get his two running backs on the field at the same time.
“It's great having him on the field at the same time," Jordan said. "We communicate well, and we just play off each other and feed off each other energy.”
Offensive Line
The Trojans have three games this season with at least 230 rushing yards, which includes a 309-yard outburst against Georgia Southern in week 2 and then 289 yards against the Spartans on Saturday. They had only one game where they reached 200 rushing yards in 2024.
Riley was quick to point to the development of homegrown talent on the offensive line after Saturday night’s win.
The athleticism and power of the Trojans offensive line allows Riley to call several different run concepts and maximize his backfield.
“It's amazing. They are doing a great job," Jordan said. "They are moving people off the ball and just blocking well in the pass game."