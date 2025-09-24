Score Prediction For USC’s Chance To Make Road Statement vs. Illinois
The USC Trojans have a Big Ten road showdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, September. 27. It will be an early FOX Big Noon kickoff, with the game scheduled to start at 9 a.m. PT.
Will the No. 21 ranked Trojans be able to improve to 3-0 in Big Ten conference play with a win over the No. 23 ranked Fighting Illini?
USC vs. Illinois Preview, FPI Prediction
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Trojans a 72.9 percent chance to beat Illinois on the road.
USC is out to a 4-0 start this season, including being 2-0 in Big Ten play with their lats two wins over the Purdue Boilermakers and Michigan State Spartans. The Trojans offense has been firing on all cylinders with quarterback Jayden Maiava. They have averaged 52.5 points per game thus far.
A huge positive seen from USC is their success in the run game. Running backs Waymond Jordan, Eli Sanders, and King Miller are each averaging over six yards per carry. Jordan has been their primary back with 57 carries for 443 yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Illinois came into the season with expectations to be battling to finish in the top four in the Big Ten, but those expectations have been tempered down after their performance last week. Illinois got boat-raced on the road by the Indiana Hoosiers by a score of 63-10. The Fighting Illini are now 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the Big Ten.
Illinois is led by quarterback Luke Altmyer. He has thrown for 855 yards, nine touchdowns, and zero interceptions so far this season.
USC vs. Illinois Betting Odds
USC is a 6.5 point road favorite over Illinois according to DraftKings Sportsbook. USC has odds of -198 to win the game outright while Illinois is +164.
The over/under is currently at 60.5 points.
USC vs. Illinois Score Prediction
USC’s offense is looking as good as it ever has under coach Lincoln Riley, and that includes when they had Heisman trophy winning quarterback and future No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Caleb Williams. The balanced attack this season through the air and on the ground has the Trojans looking dangerous. Maiava has cut down on his mistakes, which was his biggest problem in the four games he started last year.
The USC defense has been solid, but there is clearly still room for improvement with D’Anton Lynn’s group.
Illinois is coming home after getting blitzed by 53 points on the road to Indiana. Even though it is early in the season, a loss here to drop to 0-2 in Big Ten play could signal disaster for the Illini in 2025.
Illinois will use that early kick time and feed off the crowd’s momentum to get off to a good start. USC will wake up when they adjust to that central time zone and take control of the game over in the second half, led by their run game. Trojans win and cover. It's time to start taking USC for real as a threat to in Big Ten contention.
USC 38, Illinois 28
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.