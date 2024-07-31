USC Football: Where Caleb Williams Wants to Improve Ahead of Rookie Season
Former USC football quarterback Caleb Williams is getting ready for his rookie season at Chicago Bears' training camp. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was the top quarterback prospect in this year's draft after a great career at USC.
The Bears have gathered the weapons to help Williams succeed as a rookie, by trading for wide receiver Keenan Allen, drafting WR Rome Odunze, and signing D'Andre Swift. Even more important than the skill position players surrounding Williams could be how the offensive line plays.
Offensive line struggles were a significant factor in why USC did not succeed as much as they hoped in their final season with Williams. Williams was sacked a total of 33 times last season, and he could have been sacked more had it not been for his ability to escape pressure. The Bears gave up 50 sacks last season, seventh-most in the NFL, which could spell trouble for Williams.
On his part, Williams is working on understanding blitz looks better so that he can help his offense adjust or change to a run-play if needed.
"Right now I am ... working on my blitz looks, my blitz and coverage looks and feeling the umbrella of the defense," Williams told reporters at training camp. "Feeling that out to adjust, to adjust the protection, the adjust whether it's a run ... A lot of that comes with seeing it and reps and that's why preseason and those things are so important."
William's ability to make off-schedule plays and escape incoming rushers is one of his best, but understanding blitzes and defenses better will keep him from having to make constant magic happen from the backfield.
A closer look at Williams' progress this offseason will come next Tuesday, when the season premiere of Williams and the Bears comes out on Hard Knocks.
Williams' first NFL game has not been set yet as he will not play in the Hall of Fame Game Thursday. There has not been a set date for when Williams will make his preseason debut. After the Hall of Fame Game, the Bears face the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 10.
