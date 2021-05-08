Report Reveals Which NFL Team Should Sign Ex-USC Star Antwaun Woods

Woods was released by the Dallas Cowboys on May 5, after spending three seasons with the team.

On May 5, the Dallas Cowboys PR team announced they released former USC Trojan Antwaun Woods from the teams roster.

This news came just a few weeks after the Cowboys resigned restricted free agent Woods to a new deal [April 22].

Obviously Jerry Jones and Mike Mccarthy had a change of heart after the 2021 NFL Draft wrapped up, as Woods now enters the free agency process yet again.

So where will Woods head to next? While no official reports have come out detailing any leads on future landing spots for the defensive tackle, one report reveals why he would make an excellent fit for the New Orleans Saints.

Canal Street Chronicles writes,

"On the surface consideration for Woods may seem like a stretch as the Cowboys were near dead last in defense and especially against the run. When you consider one of the strengths of the Saints was not only defensive line depth, but also their stoutness against the run and you may wonder why such a union would make sense. Consider the Saints had losses as well up front due to the salary cap.

Losing starters in Sheldon Rankins (when healthy) and Malcom Brown take a blow not only to the depth but also the experience. Having to rely on guys like Shy Tuttle and Malcolm Roach, who are talented players but only have 4 career starts between them, could turn that position from a strength to a question mark as they would look to find someone to pair alongside David Onyemata. Woods has started 32 games in the past 3 seasons for the Cowboys and has amassed 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 2 fumble recoveries during that time.

While money is always a pressing point with free agents, if the Saints could get Woods on a relatively low price, then an addition like him could bolster the unit to once again be a strength on the team."

Woods was set to make $2.1 million under the restricted free agent tender he received earlier this offseason. He has spent three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and one season with the Tennessee Titans.

The former USC standout was an undrafted free agent back in 2016, but ultimately ended up finding his way onto an NFL roster.

