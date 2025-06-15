Why Elite Linebacker Recruit Talanoa Ili Chose USC Trojans Over UCLA Bruins
Four-star linebacker recruit Talanoa Ili committed to the USC Trojans over the UCLA Bruins on Sunday, and he revealed his decision shortly after his announcement on the 247Sports YouTube channel.
"I wanted to come back home and be in LA, play in front of my family and friends. You know, bring college football back to to Hollywood LA," Ili told 247Sports' Blair Angulo before making his announcement.
Wrapping up his commitment, Ili told Angulo of his goal of winning a national championship for his hometown team. Including Ili, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden now have 29 commits in the class of 2026. Can this group of recruits be the class that takes USC back to the top of college football?
"I want to continue that legacy and bring everything back to to USC everything that they've been. Man, I'm just blessed. I'm grateful to be here," Ili said.
Before his announcement on Sunday, Ili was one of the top uncommitted prospects in the country as a number of recruits continue to reveal their decisions before their senior seasons. Programs like the Oregon Ducks, Oklahoma Sooners, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish were all recruiting Ili, but the elite linebacker narrowed his list to two finalists: USC and UCLA.
Ultimately, the Trojans' momentum on the recruiting trail won out over the Bruins. Ili also had visits planned with BYU, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma for June, but the elite prospect decided to end his recruiting process early by committing to USC.
Although he is not listed as a California prospect, Ili transferred to Kahuku High School in Hawaii after playing his first three years of high school football at Orange Lutheran in Southern California. His commitment to USC is another sign of the Trojans' success in recruiting the West Coast. Ili also joins five-star offensive lineman Keenyi Pepe as USC commits with connections to California.
Ili joins a USC class that holds commitments from four-star defensive linemen Jaimeon Winfield, Simote Katoanga, Tomuhini Topui as well as four-star defensive backs Elbert Hill and Brandon Lockhart.
According to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, Ili is a top-100 prospect in the class of 2026. More specifically, 247 ranks Ili as the No. 79 recruit and No. 4 linebacker linebacker prospect in ihis class.
After visiting USC earlier in the spring, Ili spoke to On3 about the Trojans, crediting Bowden in his recruitment.
“Everything changed after Chad Bowden became GM and really shifted the narrative to keeping the California kids home,” Ili told On3. “When that narrative was created, the way they recruited me shifted and after my first visit this year, I saw USC in a different way."
Ili is the third linebacker to commit to USC in 2026, joining four-star Shaun Scott and three-star Taylor Johnson.