Why USC’s Big Ten Ranking Represents Both Progress and Pressure

After four seasons of building at USC, Lincoln Riley and his program enter the 2026 season with the clearest goal yet: finally breaking through in the Big Ten Conference.

That expectation is not subtle, and it’s already reflected in how the national media is stacking the league. In On3’s most recent Big Ten power rankings, the USC Trojans sit at No. 4 in the conference behind only Oregon, Ohio State, and reigning national champion Indiana. Meanwhile, programs like Michigan and Penn State are positioned just behind them in the next tier of contenders.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What stands out about that placement is not just where USC lands, but how clear the expectations surrounding the Trojans have become. USC is being ranked and judged like a team that should already be competing near the top of one of college football’s most dominant conferences, and, in some cases, even ahead of traditional powers sorting out their own rebuilding.

The 2026 season for the Trojans is defined by an interesting balance: progress that validates the build, and pressure that raises the standard.

Why It’s Progress

The clearest sign of progress is that USC no longer feels like a program in constant reconstruction. For the first time in the Lincoln Riley era, the Trojans are built on continuity rather than yearly reinvention.

The Trojans return the most starting production of any program in the FBS with 15 starters. That list of starters includes quarterback Jayden Maiava, the entire offensive line, as well as several key pieces on the defensive side of the ball.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC enters 2026 with a core that already understands itself, its system, and the expectations of Big Ten football.

That stability has also started to show up in how the program is physically evaluated within the conference. Earlier USC teams were often described as top-heavy, dangerous offensively but vulnerable when games turned into trench battles. Now, that perception has shifted. With more developed line play and a deeper rotation, USC is being viewed more as a roster capable of sustaining the physical demands of the league week after week.

The identity is more complete. Heading into this season, the roster is more connected, and the foundation is finally stable enough to match the expectations that come with being ranked inside the top tier of the Big Ten.

But progress in a league like the Big Ten comes with an immediate consequence: expectation catches up fast.

Why It’s Pressure

Being ranked No. 4 does not place USC in the chasing pack anymore. It places them as the gatekeeper between elite and everyone else. Above them are Ohio State, Oregon, and Indiana, which are three programs viewed as national championship contenders. Below them are Michigan, Penn State, and a cluster of teams still trying to define their identity.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

That position creates pressure in three very real ways.

First, the playoff expectation is unavoidable. In a 12-team format, a team ranked fourth in its conference is expected to finish in the playoff field. Anything less is no longer viewed as transition; it’s viewed as underperformance.

Early in the Riley era, USC could point to defensive breakdowns, roster turnover, or conference adjustment as reasons for inconsistency. Now, with a veteran quarterback in Jayden Maiava and the most experienced roster in the country, those explanations no longer carry the same weight.

Third, the narrative has shifted from “can USC compete?” to “why isn’t USC winning more?” That’s a fundamentally different level of scrutiny and what makes No. 4 both validating and suffocating at the same time.

Turning Pressure Into Proof

The reality of USC’s 2026 season is that the line between success and disappointment is thinner than it has ever been under Lincoln Riley.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates the victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The foundation is built. The roster is experienced. The perception has shifted. Even the national rankings now reflect a program that has stabilized inside one of college football’s most demanding conferences. But stability alone doesn’t change programs; results do.

This season becomes less about proving USC belongs and more about proving what it can become. In a conference defined by Ohio State, Oregon, and Indiana at the top, USC is now positioned just outside that tier with a clear opportunity to close the gap.

Progress earned USC respect. Pressure is what will define whether it keeps it.

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