Will USC QB Caleb Williams play in Cotton Bowl?

Williams, the Heisman Trophy frontrunner, suffered a hamstring injury in the Pac-12 championship game

Caleb Williams' remarkable season might be over.

USC's sophomore quarterback suffered a "significant" hamstring injury in USC's 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 football championship game and might be sidelined for the rest of the season. The Trojans are scheduled to play Tulane in the Cotton Bowl on January 2. 

USC head coach Lincoln Riley met with the media after the Cotton Bowl announcement on Sunday and addressed the severity of Williams' injury.

"Those things ... hamstrings are different for everybody, but the nature of this is pretty severe," Riley said. "We'll rehab him hard and hope to have him available."

"He's a warrior. He fought through it the other night when a lot of guys wouldn't."

Williams suffered the injury during an explosive 58-yard run in the first quarter of USC's loss to Utah. He was noticeably immobile the remainder of the game.

Despite USC's loss Williams is still considered the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy. He has passed for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns this season while throwing just four interceptions. He has also rushed for 372 yards and 10 touchdowns. 

If Williams can't play in the Cotton Bowl, Riley will likely turn to backup quarterback Miller Moss. A redshirt freshman, Moss starred at Bishop Alemany High School in Southern California.

