USC Women's Basketball: How to Watch Ex-Trojans Rookies in WNBA Preseason Games Tuesday
A pair of former USC Trojans, guard McKenzie Forbes and Kaitlyn Davis, were each selected in the third round of last month's 2024 WNBA Draft. Forbes was drafted by the rebuilding Los Angeles Sparks with the No. 28 pick. The New York Liberty, runners-up in last year's WNBA Finals to the mighty Las Vegas Aces, selected Davis via the No. 35 pick.
Forbes, a 6-foot Folsom native, joined the Trojans as a grad student in 2023-24, emerging as an incredibly clutch contributor. She was named to the 2024 All-Pac-12 Tourney Team and its overall Tourney MVP, in addition to being honored as a 2024 All-Pac-12 talent, along with All-American freshman teammate JuJu Watkins. Across 35 contests for the 29-6 Trojans (all starts), Forbes averaged 14.3 points on a .384/.374/.781 slash line, 3.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 0.8 steals a night.
Davis started 24 of her 30 healthy bouts with the Trojans, and served as a pesky defense-first presence on the perimeter. She averaged six points on 54.4 percent shooting, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks a night.
As the WNBA season gets underway, fans of their Elite Eight 2023-24 Trojans squad no doubt are wondering how to watch these two beloved Cardinal and Gold players take their next career steps.
Both players' teams will be in the midst of preseason contests on Tuesday night, but there may not be significant overlap between the two bouts (assuming there aren't any extra overtime periods in the first matchup, at least).
First, Davis' Liberty will face off against the Chicago Sky on the road in Wintrust Arena at 5 p.m. PT., per New York's official site. The bout can be streamed via WNBA League Pass.
Next, Forbes' Sparks will play the Phoenix Mercury on the road at Footprint Center. The contest will tip off at 7 p.m. PT, and can be streamed via League Pass, according to L.A.'s official site.
The actual WNBA season tips off next Tuesday, May 14.
