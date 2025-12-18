USC Fans Will Love The Latest News On Mater Dei 4-Star Recruit Aaryn Washington

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star defensive back recruit Aaryn Washington is nearing a decision, and the USC Trojans have positioned itself squarely in the center of the conversation. Washington will announce his commitment on Jan. 10 at the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio, with the Trojans firmly in contention as one of his final five schools.

Washington’s shortlist includes USC, the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Washington Huskies, but momentum has shifted in recent weeks. A month ago, Ohio State carried noticeable buzz. Since then, On3 has logged expert predictions that USC is surging, putting the hometown program in a strong spot as decision day approaches for the class of 2027 recruit.

USC Trending as Decision Day Nears

Washington checks every box USC covets at cornerback. When healthy, he is a true lockdown defender with advanced instincts, refined ball skills, and the confidence to play on an island. A foot and ankle injury suffered during track sidelined him for much of his junior season, but his performance the year prior still speaks volumes.

In 11 games during his healthy sophomore season, Washington posted 20 tackles, three interceptions, three pass breakups, and a fumble recovery, with both an interception and the fumble recovery returned for touchdowns. With the ability to be a shutdown cover corner with the ball skills to take the ball away, he is just the kind of talent the Trojans are looking for as a team that has been decent at best at forcing turnovers under coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn.

USC’s push is not just about talent. Geography and familiarity matter here. Mater Dei sits roughly 40 miles from USC’s campus, and the Trojans have made re-establishing ties with Southern California’s premier programs a clear priority since general manager Chad Bowden arrived earlier this year. Washington has been candid about what USC represents.

“It’s home, so it feels like I belong there, you know,” Washington told On3 back in May. “Because it’s like I can have all this at home. It’s big college. So it kinda makes me think, why would I leave home? But then again, I gotta keep my options open.”

That balance between comfort and exploration has defined his process. USC is selling opportunity, proximity, and a vision for his development, while national powers like Alabama and Ohio State offer proven NFL pipelines. Nebraska and Washington remain serious contenders as well, per On3.

Mater Dei Pipeline and Defensive Backroom Vision

Washington’s recruitment also ties into a broader strategy. USC is making a concerted effort to rebuild its Mater Dei pipeline, and Washington’s teammate four-star defensive back Danny Lang is also a priority target. Landing one, or potentially both, would send a strong message about the Trojans’ renewed footprint at the most powerful program in the region.

Washington is far from the only local defensive back on USC’s radar for the 2027 recruiting cycle. The Trojans are tracking an impressive group that includes St. John Bosco four-star cornerbacks Jailen Hill and Jacob Whitehead, Mater Dei four-star corner Danny Lang, Sierra Canyon four-star safety Myles Baker, Damien four-star safety Gavin Williams, Long Beach Poly four-star corners Juju Johnson and Donte Wright, and Tustin four-star safety Khalil Terry.

That list underscores the point: USC wants to own Southern California again, particularly at defensive back, where the Trojans have not had strong depth over the past few seasons.

With a hat on the table and momentum trending in their favor, the Trojans have given themselves a real chance to keep another elite local defender home. When Washington steps to the podium in San Antonio, USC will be watching closely, knowing the decision could represent more than just a single commitment.