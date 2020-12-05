2021 QB Miller Moss' Attitude Remains Unchanged Following Jake Garcia's De-commitment From USC

This week was a big one for USC recruiting. It all started on Monday, November 30th, when No.6 slot receiver in the country Kyron Ware-Hudson flipped his commitment from Oregon to USC. Following this, duel threat (S/WR) Josh Moore de-committed from USC due to "unforeseen circumstances".

To add, 2021 QB Jake Garcia, went on the record in an interview with Rivals, which was released on Monday, November 30th, to declare that he was locked in on the Trojans.

"I get to play at home where my family can see me play, where my friends can be around and it is a really cool opportunity to play at a school like USC." Garcia went on to say, "It is a great fit for me. I fit well in coach Harrell's offense, and I am confident in him putting me in the right position to be successful. He is a big reason why I chose USC, and I am excited to play in his offense."

However on Thursday, Garcia took to Twitter to announce his change of heart.

Several recruits took to Twitter to comment on Garcia's de-commitment news, including 2021 QB Miller Moss.

All Trojans caught up with Moss to ask how he feels about being the only QB currently committed to the Trojans for the 2021 class.

"It honestly doesn’t change my outlook or attitude towards my situation at USC in the slightest. I committed to USC and Coach Helton because of my belief in him and the program. I think that goes beyond any situation I’m walking into."(Moss)

If Moss remains the only 2021 QB that USC is able to bring in, his odds of being the No.1 guy once Slovis leaves is very likely. With his strong arm, quick release and solid accuracy, Moss should fit in well with Graham Harrell's offense.

Here is SI All American's Evaluation of Miller Moss

Frame: Tapered athlete with long arms and appears fairly high-cut. Athletic-looking lower half with good definition through legs and calves.

Athleticism: Solid foot quickness in drops and sets up with good lower leverage. 2-count thrower with excellent release quickness and delivery. Flashes ability to change arm slots and perform off-platform throws. Ball comes out of hand naturally crisp with good spin. Solid at manipulating velocity with good touch on fades and back-shoulder throws.

Instincts: Good judgement and varies appropriate trajectory on throws. Good pocket awareness with solid feel for rush and willing to climb up back into pocket interior to elude perimeter rushers. Able to find throwing lanes. See-it/throw-it type with very good accuracy in intermediate passing game and good deep-ball accuracy.

Polish: Works almost exclusively from shotgun with mainly half-field reads and passing concepts to the field-side. Rhythm and timing compensate for adequate athleticism and escapability. Needs to increase internal clock inside pocket and continue to improve anticipation.

TO WATCH: Miller Moss' Highlights Click The Video Above

