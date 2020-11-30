How Locked In Is 2021 QB Commit Jake Garcia To USC?

SI99 Quarterback finalist Jake Garcia has finally announced that he is locked in on USC. Garcia committed to the Trojans over a year ago back in September of 2019, however fans have speculated over the past couple of months if Garcia had truly closed down his recruiting process. USC offered a third quarterback for the 2021 class which drew even more speculation around if either Miller Moss or Jake Garcia were on the verge of de-commiting from the Trojans.

With early signing day just around the corner, Garcia is setting the record straight. In an interview with Rivals, Garcia mentioned,

"I get to play at home where my family can see me play, where my friends can be around and it is a really cool opportunity to play at a school like USC." Garcia went on to say, "It is a great fit for me. I fit well in coach Harrell's offense, and I am confident in him putting me in the right position to be successful. He is a big reason why I chose USC, and I am excited to play in his offense."

Garcia had offers from schools all around the country and within the Pac-12, but ultimately he decided to stay close to home. Prior to his commitment to USC, Garcia took a visit down to Miami, to check out what the Hurricanes had to offer.

"I thought long and hard before I made my decision, and I did like Miami, but I am signing with USC," said Garcia. "I feel comfortable with coach Harrell and coach Helton at USC."

USC currently has five QB's on their roster this year. Kedon Slovis, Mo Hasan, Isaac Ward, Matt Fink, and Brad Aoki. They will loose Fink and Hasan after this season, so bringing in some more depth is vital for the Trojans success.

SI recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. told SI AllTrojans,

"I think this is huge news for USC because I think the goal at the end of the day was to bring in multiple quarterbacks. We know Miller Moss is solid, we now know Jake Garcia at least as of this weekend plans of signing with USC. So that is a huge mission accomplished for Clay Helton."

