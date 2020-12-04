AllTrojans
Recruits React To Jake Garcia's De-Commitment From USC

Claudette Montana Pattison

Thursday evening served as a bit of a shock to Trojan fans after 2021 QB commit Jake Garcia announced his de-commitment from the USC Trojans. In a post on Twitter, Garcia wrote, "after many discussions with my family and careful consideration, I am dec-committing from USC. Doing so will allow me to honestly evaluate my options as the early signing date quickly approaches. No love has been lost for the USC family."

Garcia's de-commitment leaves USC with only one locked in QB for the 2021 class, Miller Moss. This could potentially put USC is a very vulnerable position as increased depth in the quarterback spot is vital for the Trojans offensive success down the road. 

[READ: Top QB Prospect Jake Garcia De-Commits From USC]

Following Garcia's post on Twitter, fellow USC recruits chimed in on the matter including QB Miller Moss. Moss gave his "well wishes" to the Grayson high school QB.

 Following this tweet, Moss took to Twitter and said, "eyes on the work...I got us". As Moss would likely be the No.2 guy behind Kedon Slovis once he arrives at USC.

2021 TE commit Micheal Trigg, showed Moss some love tweeting "QB1".

Recent Oregon flip and USC commit 2021 WR Kyron Ware Hudson, tweeted Garcia and said...

USC has offered a third quarterback for the 2021 class Jaxson Dart. Although Garcia was committed to USC for over a year, it's possible that the Trojans sensed some hesitation by the SI99 athlete and wanted create more options incase Garcia withdrew his commitment. Sports Illustrated recruiting analyst, John Garica Jr. told SI All Trojans last week that Jaxson Dart's top five schools include the USC Trojans, but it's a waiting game to see how the clips will fall. 

[WATCH: USC Remains Top Five Contender For QB Jaxson Dart]

