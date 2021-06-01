Breaking: USC Lands Local 22' Wide Receiver

USC has added another name to their commitment list for the 2022 class. Local four-start ATH Kevin Green Jr. announced his commitment to the USC Trojans on May 31.

"First off, I would like to thank God for making all of this possible. A special thank you to my parents Earlene and Kevin Green Sr. and my family. I wouldn't have made it this far without you. Thank you to Coach Casey, Rich Clausen, and to the rest of the coaches who helped me get to where I am today" Green said.

"You have helped me grow and mature on and off the field. To my Premium and Alemany family, you guys will always hold a special place in the my heart. With that being said, I am beyond blessed to say on my Dad's birthday that I will be attending the University of Southern California to further my academic and athletic career. Fight on"

Green is the No. 38 wide receiver in the country according to 247Sports. He attends Bishop Alemany HS in Mission Hills (Calif.). His final eight schools came down to Cal, Nebraska, Oregon, San Diego State, Stanford, USC, Utah and Washington State, but ultimately the Trojans won the race.

According to 247Sports, Green said, "I'm very excited to be a Trojan."

"I talk with someone over there at least every day and usually multiple coaches. Donte (Williams) is my lead recruiter and we have a great relationship. We're super close and I talk with KC (Keary Colbert) a lot as well. I also talk with Clay Helton, Armond Hawkins and a few others and I really have a strong comfort level there."

"The timing just felt right," Green said. "I wanted to be able to focus on school and football and not stress over recruiting during the season. I knew USC was the right spot for me and I've always wanted to be a Trojan."

Green will take his official visit to USC in June.

