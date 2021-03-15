Can USC Flip Elite Michigan 2022 Commit?

Prior to his commitment to Michigan, Johnson expressed interest in becoming a 'package deal' with 22' USC commit Domani Jackson.

Will Johnson is a 6'3", 190-pound cornerback from Gross Pointe, Michigan.

Johnson is ranked as the No.1 player in Michigan, No.5 corner overall, and No.11 player nationally in the 2022 class according to 247Sports.

The Michigan native was recruited by programs all around the country but narrowed his final few down to Ohio State, Michigan and USC.

On February 28, Johnson verbally committed to the Michigan Wolverines, despite going on-the-record with Sports Illustrated's Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr. to express interest in both USC and Ohio State alongside Michigan.

To add, Johnson told Garcia Jr. back in January at a 7x7 tournament that a package deal with USC 22' commit Domani Jackson is "real for sure."

He went on the say, "we have a great connection, we are great friends and we both know if we play together that will probably be the best secondary in college football."

So is there still a possibility that Johnson could flip his commitment to USC?

Garcia Jr. believes that nothing is off the table when you're talking about high school athletes.

"I don’t rule anything out with teenagers making decisions" said John Garcia Jr.

"I think between [Domani] Jackson potentially flipping to Michigan or [Will] Johnson potentially flipping to USC, I would put more theoretical money on [the Johnson] scenario happening."

Garcia Jr. stressed that Johnson taking an official visit to USC would help tremendously if he were to consider re-opening his recruitment down the road. However, even if the Michigan defender choses to revaluate his options, Garcia Jr. doesn't think it would happen immediately.

“If it happens I think it would happen much later in the process. Maybe during the season or after the season at the very last minute.”

[For The Full Breakdown On Will Johnson's Recruitment Click The Video Above]

-----

You may also like:

[Jay Tufele NFL Draft Evaluation]

[Expert Reveals Why Talanoa Hufanga Isn't Making Draft Noise]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com