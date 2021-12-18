Domani Jackson Reveals 'Big Reason' He Signed With USC

Jackson is the No. 1 overall player in California, and a dynamic athlete from Mater Dei High School.

The USC Trojans signed 2022 cornerback Domani Jackson on Friday.

Jackson is the No. 1 overall player in California, and a dynamic athlete from Mater Dei High School. It came down to USC and Alabama, for the 6'1", 185-pound, five star talent. However, the Trojans ultimately won the race due to one major factor.

“Honestly, if Donte [Williams] wasn’t coming back, I would be going to Bama,” Jackson told 247Sports in an interview. “That’s my guy, he’s been recruiting me since 8th grade and I believe in him."

“He’s more than a coach to me, he has always been a mentor as well and someone I can talk to about anything. He’s a great coach obviously but it’s way more than that and having him around is a big reason I signed with USC."

Lincoln Riley signed seven players during the Early Signing Period, which included Jackson. The Santa Ana, Calif. native will enroll at USC in January and participate in 2022 spring practice; while the other six signees will join next fall.

Here is a full profile on Domani Jackson, according to USC Athletics press release:

"He made 2021 PrepStar Dream Team despite missing most of his senior season as a cornerback at Mater Dei High in Santa Ana (Calif.) due to a knee injury suffered in the season opener (he had 3 tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown in that game). Mater Dei went 12-0 and won the 2021 national, state Open Division and CIF Southern Section Division I titles.

He made the 2021 spring MaxPreps All-State first team and All-Trinity League first team as a junior when he had 10 tackles, an interception for a TD and 3 deflections and returned a kickoff 5 yards (5.0 avg).

He made the 2019 MaxPreps Sophomore All-American first team, MaxPreps All-State second team, Cal-Hi Sports Sophomore All-State first team, Orange County Register All-Orange County second team and All-Trinity League second team with 48 tackles, 9 deflections, an interception and a fumble recovery and also had a punt return for 6 yards (6.0 avg).

He made the 2018 MaxPreps Freshman All-American first team as he had 14 tackles, 2 interceptions (1 for a TD) and 3 deflections."

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube