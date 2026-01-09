USC Trojans Lose Five-Star Quarterback To Transfer Portal

The USC Trojans will be losing both quarterback Husan Longstreet and defensive back Kevin Longstreet to the transfer portal this offseason. Husan intends to enter the portal per his Instagram story while Kevin has committed to the New Mexico Lobos.

How Jayden Maiava's Re-Signing Affects Husan Longstreet

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Husan Longstreet was one of USC’s highest rated recruits in the class of 2025. Coming into the 2025 season, it was expected that Longstreet would sit behind quarterback Jayden Maiava. Maiava played well in 2025, but decided that he would be returning to USC instead of declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the news that Maiava would be back, it put Husan Longstreet in a situation where he had to make a decision. Sit for another year behind Maiava at USC, or go somewhere else to have a chance to play in 2026?

Longstreet has seemingly made that decision and will look around to see what programs he would have a chance to play at next season. If Maiava departed this offseason, that would have opened the door for Husan to earn the starting job. This raises the question that if Kevin would have also entered the portal if he knew his brother had a chance for the starting job.

As a true freshman for USC in 2025, Husan Longstreet appeared in four games. He went 13/15 passing for 103 yards with a touchdown and zero interceptions. Longstreet also had two rushing touchdowns.

USC Losing Longstreet Brothers to Transfer Portal

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) in the second half against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kevin Longstreet entered the portal earlier this week and now has his destination. After visiting New Mexico, Kevin will now be taking his talents there. Longstreet’s father Kevin Sr. spoke to On3’s Greg Biggins following the visit to New Mexico.

“He really liked it there," Kevin Sr. said. “Kevin really likes the head coach a lot and defensive coordinator as well…He likes the grittiness of the program and is looking forward to the opportunity to showcase his talent at multiple positions.”

Kevin will be heading into his fourth season playing collegiate football at his fourth different school. He played at Louisville in 2023, Texas A&M in 2024, and USC in 2025. Kevin has played in 10 games, totaling four tackles and five passes defended.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Husan Longstreet (4) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the hours following Kevin’s commitment to New Mexico, his little brother and USC quarterback Husan Longstreet announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on his Instagram story.

Kevin Longstreet Sr. spoke to On3 about Husan’s decision to transfer.

“He wants a chance to compete, that’s how you get better—only by playing,” Kevin Sr. said. “There’s no guarantee Lincoln (Riley) is back next year, what if we struggle and a new staff comes in? Then he has to learn whole new system. He wants to play now and give himself his best shot.”