USC Football Offers Elite 2024 QB

Arizona QB Dylan Raiola picked up an offer from the Trojans on Saturday.

USC football has offered 2024 high school quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola attends Chandler High School in Arizona, and is the No. 3 quarterback according to 247Sports. Raiola spent his first two seasons of high school football in Texas at Burleson High School, before moving out west.

Raiola threw for 3,341 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions as a sophomore at Burleson High School. He recorded 1,829 passing yards and 29 touchdowns during his freshman season.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound athlete currently has 24 offers which include USC, Alabama, Nebraska, Miami, Georgia, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Utah, Notre Dame, Florida State and Ole Miss among others.

USC currently has two players committed for the 2024 recruiting class according to 247Sports. ATH Aaron Butler [Calabasas High School] and WR Jason Robinson [Long Beach Poly High School].

