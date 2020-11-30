AllTrojans
Recruiting: Offensive Tackle Mason Murphy Talks Committing to USC

Kim Becker

California native and four star offensive tackle, Mason Murphy, has verbally committed to USC as part of the 2021 class, and he can't wait to be a part of the Trojan culture.

Murphy grew up in San Juan Capistrano, CA and attends JSerra Catholic High School. Their season will start on January 8, 2021, and although he is playing a short season with a smaller, younger squad, Murphy wants to make sure he is seen as a leader for his teammates.

"Coach is really big on leadership and family this year" Murphy said, "because we don't have the size or the numbers, we have to have the heart".

Sitting at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, Murphy knew that he wanted to represent his home state and become a Trojan right off the bat. Despite offers from Arizona,  Arizona State, Colorado and Michigan, Murphy was instantly drawn to the culture and reputation of USC football. 

"When I went on my unofficial visit I kind of got a feel of what the culture is like there, the whole faith, family, football thing - that's kind of what sold it to me the most. I went into the weight room and I saw the energy that the team had, and was like, I want to be a part of this" Murphy went on to add, "Plus a degree from USC is worth a million dollars."

[READ: Mason Murphy's Highlights and Evaluations] 

The leadership skills Murphy is gaining from his high school football career will surely be beneficial once he puts on the cardinal red and gold. Murphy intends to officially sign his letter of intent on the early signing date of December 16th and join the Trojans next fall. 

TO WATCH: Mason Murphy's Full Interview Click The Video Above

[READ: Will Los Angeles COVID-19 Guidelines Impact Pac-12 Football Teams]

