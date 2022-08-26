Ja'Kobi Lane commits to USC Trojans; Elite 11 WR MVP had offers from Oregon, Texas A&M

Lane, who has significant recruiting buzz, had 57 receptions for 855 yards and 12 TDs last season

Red Mountain High School (Arizona) wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane committed to Lincoln Riley and the USC football program on Friday.

Lane, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound pass-catcher, wasn't viewed as a recruiting game-changer until he earned Elite 11 wide receiver MVP honors this past spring.

Lane picked up scholarship offers from Oregon, Texas A&M and USC and became one of the most coveted wide receivers in the West region.

Lane is rated a four-star prospect and the nation's No. 374 overall prospect and No. 49 wide receiver.

But his recruiting buzz is significantly higher.

READ THE FULL STORY ON SBLIVE SPORTS