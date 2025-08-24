USC Trojans' NIL Highlighted by 5-Star Recruit Mark Bowman: 'Rare Exception'
The USC Trojans' success on the recruiting trail has not gone unnoticed, and the momentum is thanks in part to an increase in name, image, and likeness (NIL) efforts. USC coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden made waves when they landed a commitment from five-star tight end recruit Mark Bowman.
Bowman, a local prospect from Mater Dei High School, was considering programs like the Georgia Bulldogs and Oregon Ducks before committing to the Trojans in May. After USC landed him, reports surfaced of Bowman signing an NIL deal upwards of $8 million, per On3's Scott Schrader.
Mark Bowman's NIL Deal Compared To Top Tight Ends
ESPN's Max Olson released an overview of average NIL figures for each position group, and Olson highlighted Bowman's deal with USC as one of the biggest among tight end recruits.
"Bowman is expected to become one of the highest-paid tight ends in the country as a freshman next year with a seven-figure deal, sources told ESPN," reported Olson. "Recruiting staffers see elite potential in the 6-foot-5, 225-pound pass catcher but were still blown away by his number, with one Big Ten staffer describing it as 'astronomical.'"
"Bowman's deal might not substantially raise the bar for his peers if coaches remain skeptical about spending on tight ends. But if he's as impactful as Bowers was for Georgia as a Day 1 starter and the Trojans become CFP contenders, perhaps he's worth every penny," Olson continued.
USC Trojans' NIL Spending
What does Bowman's commitment and subsequent NIL deal say about USC and the Trojans' recruiting efforts?
While the specific figures of Bowman's NIL deal are undisclosed, his NIL valuation is $1.4 million, according to On3. USC might be paying the elite tight end prospect more than his valuation, but Bowman has the third-highest NIL valuation out of all recruits in the class of 2026.
Additionally, the Trojans have demonstrated that they are willing to pay top dollar for top prospects. Riley and company currently have the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in 2026 behind the Georgia Bulldogs. USC also has 32 commits, one of the larger classes in the country.
"Several staffers surveyed said they were able to secure their top portal target for around $300,000 to $400,000. Others still believe that's overvaluing the position and struggle to justify even going to $200,000. One agent said he was able to secure a $400,000 deal for a primarily blocking tight end whose previous school wouldn't go any higher than $140,000," said Olson.
Five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe is USC's other five-star commit in addition to Bowman, and Pepe's NIL valuation is $780,000 according to On3. In the class of 2025, Riley and his staff signed five-star quarterback prospect Husan Longstreet with an NIL valuation of $753,000, per On3.
Clearly, the Trojans have shown a willingness to spend on NIL in order to land elite recruits. Will it translate to wins on the field?