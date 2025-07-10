All Trojans

Recruit Ethan "Boobie" Feaster With $1 Million NIL Deal? USC Trojans Commit

The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley received the commitment from class of 2026 recruit, wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster on July 4. Feaster has reportedly agreed to an NIL deal that is seven figures.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (center) walks on the field before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (center) walks on the field before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
USC Trojans class of 2026 commit, four-star recruit Ethan “Boobie” Feaster has agreed to a multi-year NIL deal worth in the million dollar range per Pete Nakos of On3. Nakos also reported that it is rumored that the top 50 recruits in this 2026 class are signing NIL deals in the ballpark range of a million dollars.

USC Trojans Highest NIL Valuations 

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Texa
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to On3, USC has one current player on their roster with an NIL valuation in seven figures. That would be quarterback Jayden Maiava with an NIL valuation of $1.4 million. Maiava is entering his second season with the Trojans after playing for UNLV as a freshman in 2023. Last season with USC, he started out as the backup to Miller Moss before taking over for the final four games of the season. Maiava went 3-1 in those four starts. 

The USC player with the second highest NIL valuation is wide receiver Makai Lemon at $956 thousand. Lemon thrived with Maiava at quarterback, hauling in 17 receptions for 301 yards in the Trojans final three games. Lemon is entering his third collegiate season, with his prior two both being with Lincoln Riley in Los Angeles.  

The third highest NIL valuation for a USC player is quarterback Husan Longstreet at $753 thousand. Longstreet is USC’s highest graded class of 2025 recruit. He is rated as a five-star quarterback and ranked as the No. 4 quarterback in his class per 247Sports. Longstreet is likely to sit behind Maiava for at least one year before getting his chance.

Ethan “Boobie” Feaster Commits to USC Trojans

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas.
DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ethan “Boobie” Feaster committed to Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans on July 4. The four-star wide receiver out of DeSoto, Texas is ranked as the No. 7 wide receiver in the class of 2026. Feaster chose USC over Texas A&M. He revealed why shortly after his July 4 announcement to Scott Schrader. Feaster pointed out the relationship between him, his family, USC wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons, and coach Lincoln Riley. 

“For me, Coach (Dennis) Simmons was a big part, but not only him, Coach Riley. Just knowing that they are going to throw the ball. I’ve had a great relationship with Coach Simmons for so long, I know he’s going to take care of me,” Feaster said. “They took care of my parents (on official visit ago USC), that was the biggest thing. I really did enjoy that because I’m far from home…but my parents felt safe with me going all the way to LA. That’s across the world from Texas.”

Feaster now joins a 2026 recruiting class that is ranked No. 1 in the country per On3. USC now has 31 commits for the class of 2026. The average NIL valuation in this class is at $166 thousand. 

