Four-star recruit Julien Simon announced today he will skip his senior season and head straight to USC in January.

Simon is friends with fellow USC commit Xamarion Gordon, who announced earlier this week he would skip his senior season.

Simon projects as a linebacker in college and USC does have some uncertainty at the position.

But would Simon play enough in a winter season to make it worthwhile?

Remember, USC is trying to lure three-year Arizona starter Tony Fields, who would be a graduate transfer and immediate impact player

There is also Palaie Gaoteote, who can play middle or strong side. Jordan Iosefa, who was hurt last season. Other possible starters are Abdul-Malik McClain, Hunter Echols, Kana'i Mauga, Eli'jah Winston and Ralen Goforth.

So I'm not sure skipping your senior season in this case is a great idea but I expect it to keep happening.