Three Freshmen Poised To Be Future Stars For USC Trojans
The USC Trojans are in the thick of the College Football Playoff race with a 7-2 record with three games left in the season. There's a lot of hope for the Trojans, not only for this season, but for the future of the program.
A handful of freshman have shown glimpses this season of becoming future stars for the program on both sides of the ball.
Here are three freshmen who are on the path to becoming future stars for the Trojans.
Husan Longstreet
Although Longstreet has been limited in snaps and reps this season, it's becoming clear that Longstreet is the heir apparent to starting quarterback Jayden Maiava. Riley and the Trojans' coaching staff have cotinually found different ways to keep the former top-ranked recruit involved with select formations utilizing Longstreet's feet.
Longstreet has accumulated 103 passing yards and a touchdown on 13 of 15 pass attempts.
Jahkeem Stewart
A growing fan favorite for USC, Stewart was considered to be one of the top recruits to sign with the Trojan in their 2025 recruiting class. He was regarded as the No. 13 defensive lineman and No. 95 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.
Stewart has already shown flashes of his potential this season in limited snaps. He has 13 tackles, one sack, and one fumble recovery this year in a reserve role along the defensive line.
If everything goes according to plan for Stewart in terms of development, he could be one of the top draft-eligible defensive linemen in a few seasons.
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Defends Controversial Fake Punt
MORE: How to Watch USC Trojans Women's Volleyball Ahead of Nebraska Cornhuskers Match
MORE: How ESPN's College GameDay Could be on USC Trojans' Upcoming Schedule
Tanook Hines
A true freshman starter, Hines has played the biggest role out of everybody on the list. Hines is the Trojans' fourth-leading receiver and is the lone freshman starter on the offensive side of the ball. The Texas native ranked as the No. 46 wide receiver and No. 48 player in Texas according to 247Sports' rankings.
Hines has 18 catches for 221 yards and three touchdowns through nine games. WIth Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane expected to head to the NFL after this season, Hines' role should take a major leap in year two.
Just Missed The Cut
Freshman defensive back Alex Graham just missed out on the cut. The four-star recruit flipped to USC from Colorado during the Early Signing Period. Graham was ranked as the No. 26 cornerback and No. 237 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.
Graham was on track to earn a starting role in the secondary prior to the Trojans' season opener vs. Missouri State, but he suffered an injury which kept him sidelined until their Oct. 11 game vs. Michigan.
Also just missing the cut is fellow defensive back Kendarius Reddick. He signed to USC as a four-star recruit and was ranked as the No. 29 safety in the country.