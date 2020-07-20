AllTrojans
Korey Foreman Says He Will Go To College Early

Scott Wolf

Defensive end Korey Foreman, the nation's No. 1-ranked player and a top USC target, announced Monday if forced to choose between his senior season or college, he will go to college.

With the CIF state office announcing it will move high school football to December or January, it looks like Foreman is headed to college.

Still to be determined is whether USC and other colleges will have scholarships for Foreman and other prep players in January?

The NCAA needs to address whether it will expand the 85-scholarship limit for a 2021 season. And it will need to determine if early high school graduates will be eligible for competition.

USC is one of six finalists for Foreman but some believe the Trojans are his top choice after he decommitted from Clemson.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Edwin Weathersby II
Edwin Weathersby II

Foreman is an elite DL prospect whom we feel can play Edge or tackle at the next level. He grades out well in a variety of factors and figures to check in high on our SI99 board debuting later this summer.

Recruiting

