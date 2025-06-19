How to Watch Recruit Luke Wafle Commitment: USC Trojans Or Ohio State Prediction
The USC Trojans are one of the five finalists for class of 2026 edge rusher recruit Luke Wafle. The other four are the Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, Texas Longhorns, and Florida Gators.
Wafle is set to make his commitment announcement on Thursday, June 19. The announcement will be live streamed on the On3 Recruits YouTube channel at 11a.m. PT.
Where will Luke Wafle Commit?
Luke Wafle is a 6-5, 245 pound edge rusher out of Princeton, New Jersey. Wafle is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 6 edge rusher in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite.
The race for Luke Wafle has been a tight battle. The two teams that appear to be the front-runners are Ohio State and USC, while Penn State, Texas, and Florida are still in the mix.
Steve Wiltfong of On3 released his latest update on Wafle’s recruitment on Thursday morning, after some back and forth, Wafle is predicted to commit to the Trojans.
Wiltfong said that Wafle planned to announce his commitment to USC following his visit there this past weekend. However, the Buckeyes boosted their NIL offer, giving themselves a much better chance to land him.
On Wednesday, Wiltfong had logged his expert prediction of Wafle to Ohio State. It appears the race is very tight for his commitment.
“USC has not thrown in the towel. On3 is hearing the Trojans offer went significantly up, and there is confidence again around the Trojans program the blue-chipper ends with them,” Wiltfong said. “Sources are indicating Wafle is tracking to be the next prospect to have a dead of at least a million dollars per year.”
Can Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans Land 30th Class of 2026 Commit?
The USC Trojans have landed 29 commits in the class of 2026. According to both On3 and 247Sports, USC has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for 2026.
With only two edge rushers currently committed to USC's recruiting class, Wafle would be the highest-rated edge rusher to commit to the program. Four-star Braeden Jones and three-star Andrew Williams are apart of the Trojans class currently. The Trojans recruiting class features 18 four-star recruits and one five-star.
Will USC and coach Lincoln Riley be able to up this commitment count to 30 after the Luke Wafle announcement?
USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden has been instrumental in the recent surge of commits.
“It’s wild in college because there’s so many things that are going on in these kids' lives that you’re a part of every single day that we have to make sure that when it comes to building a culture the right way and building a program the right way that we look at every single thing. Because there’s so much in college that’s going on,” Bowden said in an interview with QB Collective.
It's quite possible Bowden, Riley and the Trojans will add another feather in their cap in regards to Wafle.