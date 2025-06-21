USC Trojans Recruit Jonas Williams Earns Final Elite 11 Ranking
The 2025 Elite 11 Finals saw 20 of the top quarterbacks from across the country in the 2026 recruiting class come together for a three-day event at Mira Costa high school in Manhattan Beach, California, from June 17-19.
The first day consisted of a series of drill work with the counselors and a rail shot challenge to conclude the night. On day two, each quarterback went through a Pro Day workout, similar to what takes place every year at the NFL Scouting Combine and college campuses ahead of the draft. They would also compete in an accuracy challenge.
Day three was the 7-on-7 workout, where the Elite 11 used local high schools to compete. Each quarterback had 15 minutes on the clock and every series began on the 40-yard line.
American Heritage (Fla.) five-star and Texas commit Dia Bell walked away with MVP honors and Lincoln-Way East (Ill.) four-star, and USC Trojans commit Jonas Williams earned a spot on the Final Elite 11 rankings.
The other members of the final rankings included, Houston five-star commit Keisean Henderson, Tennessee five-star commit Faizon Brandon, Oklahoma four-star Bowe Bentley, four-stars Landon Duckworth, Bryson Beaver and Matt Ponatoski, Texas A&M four-star commit Helaman Casuga, Clemson four-star commit Tait Reynolds, Louisville four-star commit Briggs Cherry and North Carolina three-star commit Travis Burgess.
Williams looked more and more comfortable as the first two nights rolled on. He was excellent during red zone drills, particularly moving outside the pocket, showcasing his ability to makes plays off-script and deliver the ball with accuracy on the move. His footwork and drops were clean.
Williams doesn’t have what evaluators would call “the strongest arm” but does throw a beautiful deep ball with accuracy and touch. He has no problem pushing the ball outside the numbers from the far side of the field. He shows no limitations as a passer and is an advanced three-level thrower.
All of that came together on the last day of the Elite 11 Finals and delivered what many in attendance would consider the best performance of the afternoon.
Williams waited almost three hours for his turn, as he was part of the second to last to go. When his time did arrive, he came out firing, showing no hesitation in his reads or decision-making.
While most quarterbacks had a more conservative approach because they were working with a group of receivers they had never been around before, Williams had a different approach. He pushed the ball downfield and showed a confidence in his pass-catchers by throwing with great timing and anticipation.
His seven touchdowns were two more than the next closest quarterback. He was surgical, completing 18 of 22 passes. The future USC signal-caller looked right at home in Southern California all week.
"I feel pretty much acclimated to the environment now," Williams said. I've been out here so much this month. I feel like it's kind of home now."
It has been a busy month for Williams. He was on USC's campus the weekend of June 6, the Trojans first official visit weekend, with several uncommitted blue-chip prospects in Los Angeles. He got in a workout with Mater Dei (Calif.) five-star tight end and Trojans commit Mark Bowman the following week. Williams took his official visit the weekend of June 13 and immediately rolled into the Elite 11 Finals.
He will head back to Illinois, before he competes in the OT7 Playoffs in Miami at the end of the month.