Ex-USC RB Ronald Jones Smiles Through Tampa Bay Bucs' Media Day

Media Day for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off this week and former USC running back Ronald Jones took to social media to post a photo of himself wearing his Tampa Bay jersey with the caption, "Home Team".

Jones was part of Tampa Bay's 2021 Super Bowl team. The tailback played a key role for the Bucs against Kansas City, completely dominating the run game. In Super Bowl LV he accumulated 12 carries on 61 yards.

Entering his fourth year in the league, Jones is expected to return alongside Leonard Fournette as one of the leading tailbacks for Bruce Arians team. Arians recently appeared on the Pewter Report Podcast and broke down the running back room and their potential roles heading into the 2021 season.

“Of all the positions, it’s probably the one where those two guys will compete,” Arians said.

“But they’re both gonna play. They’re so talented and they both bring so much to the table. Hopefully if they’re both healthy, they are splitting time. I know fantasy doesn’t like that, but those two guys…I mean, RoJo is one of the best runners I’ve been around. Lenny had that great run in the playoffs. He showed what they drafted him for in the top 5. So we’re blessed to have this group of backs, with Ke’Shawn and Gio. It’s a hell of a group.” [Arians]

Last season Rojo finished with 1,746 yards on 387 carries, and 14 touchdowns. He will look to increase those numbers this fall.

----

You may also like:

[READ: Report Predicts Tyler Vaughns Future With Colts]

[READ: Amon-Ra St. Brown Receives Exciting NFLPA Invite]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com