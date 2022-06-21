USC QB Commit Malachi Nelson Announces Major NIL Deal

2023 quarterback Malachi Nelson announced his first NIL partnership with The h.wood Group on Tuesday.

According to The Los Angeles Times, "The h.wood Group, [is] a major hospitality and restaurant company with 13 restaurants and nightlife venues in the Los Angeles area, including SLAB, a popular barbecue and smoked meats spot that Nelson said ranks among his family’s favorites."

The h.wood Group was co-founded by two former USC Trojans, John Terzian and Brian Toll. Nelson is expected to promote SLAB, through social media and hosting USC tailgating events.

Nelson flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to USC on November 30. The Los Alamitos native is 6-foot-3, 180-pounds, and is the No. 1 overall player in California.

Here is 247Sports evaluation of Nelson:

"Tall, lean, and long-armed with slender natural build but frame to add some mass. Fluid mover in general, including arm motion and lower-body mechanics.

Range of motion in movement patterns fosters excellent off-platform passing ability and general playmaking acumen. Alters arm angles and delivers with accuracy. Vertical arm strength, intermediate velocity, and touch to all fields speak to elite arm talent. Perhaps the most natural thrower in an excellent 2023 QB group.

Flashes the functional athleticism to extend plays outside the pocket, where finding a receiver is almost always the priority over tucking and running. Still, athletic enough to hurt defenses with legs on occasion. Sees the field well and processes naturally. Production has risen each of first three years in high school.

INT rate is on the higher end of the spectrum for Top247 quarterbacks -- one every 30.6 throws as a junior, one every 29.9 in freshman through junior seasons. Adding mass and strength will help withstand physical demands of high-major ball. Very likely one of the nation's top quarterbacks -- and overall prospects regardless of position -- in the 2023 class. Projects as an impact starter at the high-major level with long-term early-round NFL Draft potential."

