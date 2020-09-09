AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC Morning Buzz: Why Is Oregon Getting Top Linemen?

Scott Wolf

I spoke to a Pac-12 coach this morning about Oregon getting a commitment from offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia.

"Mario Crisotobal is a machine," the coach said.

I remember Cristobal, who used to be an assistant coach at Alabama, took his Oregon staff to visit the Crimson Tide a few years ago. One of the reasons he wanted Oregon to emulate an SEC team and be known for its physical play.

That means signing physical linemen. Suamataia is the second-highest ranked lineman Oregon's ever signed behind only Penei Sewell, whom USC also recruited.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Open Forum Questions

It's time for another open forum

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

gotroy22

Will Recruit Pick USC Or Oregon?

Offensive lineman announces tonight

Scott Wolf

by

yeateam

USC Loses West's Top Offensive Lineman

For another year, Trojans won't land elite line prospect

Scott Wolf

by

stephenmcghghy

USC Sunday Buzz: JT Daniels Still In QB Derby At Georgia

Bulldogs hold second scrimmage but competition remains open

Scott Wolf

by

4SCsports

Monday Night USC Recruiting Notes

Big recruiting target to make announcement on Tuesday

Scott Wolf

by

4SCsports

USC Daily Report: Recruiting And Lane Kiffin In The News

USC resumes workouts after week off

Scott Wolf

by

gotroy22

Morning Buzz: Where Does USC Rank In Sports Illustrated Recruiting Rankings?

Trojans' position might surprise you

Scott Wolf

by

Pasadenatrojan

Remembering USC Star Dwight Anderson

Former Trojan probably made greatest shot in school history

Scott Wolf

by

Troy75

A Look Into How Former USC Players Performed In 2020 Training Camp

A look into Zach Banner, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Sam Darnold, Deontay Burnett, Porter Gustin, and Austin Jackson's 2020 Camp Performance.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Where will five-star recruit Korey Foreman end up going to college?

https://www.si.com/college/usc/recruiting/the-usc-trojans-daily-where-will-top-recruit-korey-foreman-go

Scott Wolf

by

Mav1170