I spoke to a Pac-12 coach this morning about Oregon getting a commitment from offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia.

"Mario Crisotobal is a machine," the coach said.

I remember Cristobal, who used to be an assistant coach at Alabama, took his Oregon staff to visit the Crimson Tide a few years ago. One of the reasons he wanted Oregon to emulate an SEC team and be known for its physical play.

That means signing physical linemen. Suamataia is the second-highest ranked lineman Oregon's ever signed behind only Penei Sewell, whom USC also recruited.