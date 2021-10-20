USC 22' Commit Flips To Georgia

The Trojans loose one of the their top 2022 commitments to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Five-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams (Hardaway; Columbus, Ga.) has flipped his commitment from USC to Georgia. The Peach state native announced the news on social media nearly one month after USC fired head coach Clay Helton.

Williams verbally committed to USC on June 15 after visiting Southern California with his family, but Georgia continued to pursue. Williams has made two visits to Athens in the past three weeks, which likely helped seal the deal.

The Georgia Bulldogs are on a roll this season, dominating the SEC conference, holding an undefeated 7-0 record overall, and securing the No. 1 overall spot in the AP Top 25 for the second week in a row.

It's understandable why Williams would flip his commitment given the uncertainty with Southern California right now. USC has yet to name their next head coach and has visibly struggled this season, holding a 3-3 overall record.

Williams is the No. 29 overall prospect and No. 5 defensive lineman in the nation per 247Sports Composite. He's also the No. 3 overall player in the Peach State.

