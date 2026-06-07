USC Trojans vs. North Carolina: Super Regional Final Live Score Updates

Someone will head to Omaha between the 2026 USC Trojans or North Carolina Tar Heels baseball team.

USC started the Chapel Hill regional, erasing a 5-1 deficit to blast UNC 9-5 in Game 1. Dean Carpentier, pounding his first career grand slam, sparked the Trojans' rally. But North Carolina starting pitcher Jason DeCaro silenced the bats on USC's side for Game 2, spearheading the 4-0 shutout to force the third game.

Now it's winner-take-all for the Chapel Hill Regional. Live updates will be below following the first pitch at 12 p.m. PT.

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans catcher Andrew Lamb (29) rounds third in the sixth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

PREVIEW

Projected Starting Pitcher for USC in Deciding Game 3

USC pitcher Andrew Johnson throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC already threw out top ace Mason Edwards against this team. Edwards noticeably struggled compared to some of his other outings this season. But USC's offense bailed him out during the Super Regional opening.

Grant Govel took the start for Game 2. Except Govel endured his own set of struggles, including surrendering an early home run to Colin Hynek.

So head coach Andy Stankiewicz and the Trojans now will likely turn to Andrew Johnson to help save USC's season. Johnson immediately rose as the projected starter ahead of Game 3, although Stakiewicz didn't officially commit to him just yet.

The veteran head coach added to reporters after the second game that "it'll be everybody" who throws against the Tar Heels. That could mean Govel and Edwards could see reliever action if that's the case.

What's on the Line for USC, North Carolina

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; The USC Trojans celebrate USC Trojans catcher Andrew Lamb (29) during the seventh inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

USC aims to end a 25-year dry spell here.

The Trojans haven't punched their ticket to Omaha since 2001. Al Benavente and Mark Prior helped lead the pitching unit for that Trojans' team. Brian Barrer and Seth Davidson powered the offensive unit during USC's last run to the championship stage.

USC would love to bring home a 13th national championship on the baseball diamond. But will need to do it against a loud home crowd inside Boshamer Stadium, taking the side of the Tar Heels.

North Carolina tasted Omaha before, too, but hasn't made it that far since the 2007 regional. Oregon State ended that UNC run in consecutive title games, including the 2006 championship. Although North Carolina last advanced to the Omaha Regional in 2024, beating West Virginia in a sweep.

UNC likely won't have DeCaro available for this one, due to playing a complete game on the hill to keep its own season alive.

Projected Starters and Batting Order

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC infielder Dean Carpentier (6) and teammates celebrate his grand slam against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the sixth inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Here's who USC likely will roll out when the Trojans take the field.

Pitcher: Andrew Johnson (probable)



Catcher: Isaac Cadena



First Base: Adrian Lopez



Second Base: Abbrie Covarrubias



Shortstop: Dean Carpentier



Third Base: Kevin Takeuchi



Right Field: Jack Basseer



Center Field: Walter Urbon



Left Field: Andrew Lamb



Designated Hitter: Augie Lopez

Now here's who USC will send to the bat when the Trojans are on offense.

1. Abbrie Covarrubias

2. Adrian Lopez

3. Augie Lopez

4. Kevin Takeuchi

5. Isaac Cadena

6. Andrew Lamb

7. Dean Carpentier

8. Jack Basseer

9. Walter Urbon

Once again, the pitcher hasn't been made official ahead of the first pitch. But USC looks like it'll unload the lineup there to get out of the Chapel Hill regional with a win.

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