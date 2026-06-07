Winners and Losers From USC's Crushing Loss to North Carolina

The USC Trojans lost a heartbreaker to the North Carolina Tar Heels by a final score of 4-3 in game three of the Chapel Hill Super Regional. USC's season is now over.

Here and the winners and losers from Sunday afternoon's game.

Winners

Jun 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; USC Trojans pitcher Andrew Johnson (13) pitches the ball to the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

USC Pitcher Andrew Johnson

Andrew Johnson did all the Trojans could have asked for. Johnson pitched 7.2 innings, allowing just two runs. When he left the mound, USC had the lead.

He struck out four batters, allowed seven hits, and walked two.

UNC's Hitting in the Clutch

Jun 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Gavin Gallaher (5) slides to take second base against USC Trojans infielder Dean Carpentier (6) during the first inning at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

North Carolina found themselves trailing by 3-1 entering the bottom of the eighth inning. Back-to-back doubles from the Tar Heels' Owen Hull and Macon Winslow chased USC's Johnson from the game. USC was able to escape this inning, but not before UNC cut the lead to 3-2.

UNC went into the ninth needing a run to keep their season alive. With one out and nobody on base, North Carolina's Cooper Nicholson drew a walk to start the rally. UNC's Carter French then had a clutch single, where Nicholson was able to advance to third base.

With runners on at the corners and just one out, UNC's Jake Schaffner tied the game with a sacrifice. The Tar Heels weren't finished. UNC second baseman Gavin Gallaher drew a walk to set the table for UNC center fielder Owen Hull.

Hull drilled a ball to deep center field, just out of the reach of USC's Kevin Takeuchi, to walk it off for the Tar Heels. North Carolina is now off to the College World Series for the first time since 2024. The Tar Heeks have never won a CWS.

Losers

USC's College World Series Hopes

USC was three outs away from locking up their first trip to the College World Series since 2001. They weren't able to close the deal, as North Carolina was able to rally for two runs in the bottom of the ninth.

It was still a very successful season for USC, who made the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season and won their first regional since 2005. What will haunt USC is just knowing how close they were to being one of the final eight teams alive for the nationla championship.

Jun 5, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; The USC Trojans celebrate USC Trojans catcher Andrew Lamb (29) during the seventh inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

USC's NCAA Tournament run got off to a slow start in the College Station Regional, as they lost their first game of this double-elimination pool to the Texas State Bobcats. USC needed to run off four straight wins. They were able to just do that.

The Trojans beat Lamar, Texas State, and then Texas A&M two straight times to win the regional and punch their ticket to the best-of-three Super Regional at North Carolina.

USC's Bullpen

USC's bullpen wasn't able to get the job done in game three. After 7.2 innings of work from Johnson, they needed just four outs to get to Omaha. Relief pitchers Sax Matson, Adam Troy, and Chase Herrell combined for three outs, allowing two runs.

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