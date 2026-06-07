Winners and Losers From USC's Crushing Loss to North Carolina
The USC Trojans lost a heartbreaker to the North Carolina Tar Heels by a final score of 4-3 in game three of the Chapel Hill Super Regional. USC's season is now over.
Here and the winners and losers from Sunday afternoon's game.
Winners
USC Pitcher Andrew Johnson
Andrew Johnson did all the Trojans could have asked for. Johnson pitched 7.2 innings, allowing just two runs. When he left the mound, USC had the lead.
He struck out four batters, allowed seven hits, and walked two.
UNC's Hitting in the Clutch
North Carolina found themselves trailing by 3-1 entering the bottom of the eighth inning. Back-to-back doubles from the Tar Heels' Owen Hull and Macon Winslow chased USC's Johnson from the game. USC was able to escape this inning, but not before UNC cut the lead to 3-2.
UNC went into the ninth needing a run to keep their season alive. With one out and nobody on base, North Carolina's Cooper Nicholson drew a walk to start the rally. UNC's Carter French then had a clutch single, where Nicholson was able to advance to third base.
With runners on at the corners and just one out, UNC's Jake Schaffner tied the game with a sacrifice. The Tar Heels weren't finished. UNC second baseman Gavin Gallaher drew a walk to set the table for UNC center fielder Owen Hull.
Hull drilled a ball to deep center field, just out of the reach of USC's Kevin Takeuchi, to walk it off for the Tar Heels. North Carolina is now off to the College World Series for the first time since 2024. The Tar Heeks have never won a CWS.
Losers
USC's College World Series Hopes
USC was three outs away from locking up their first trip to the College World Series since 2001. They weren't able to close the deal, as North Carolina was able to rally for two runs in the bottom of the ninth.
It was still a very successful season for USC, who made the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season and won their first regional since 2005. What will haunt USC is just knowing how close they were to being one of the final eight teams alive for the nationla championship.
USC's NCAA Tournament run got off to a slow start in the College Station Regional, as they lost their first game of this double-elimination pool to the Texas State Bobcats. USC needed to run off four straight wins. They were able to just do that.
The Trojans beat Lamar, Texas State, and then Texas A&M two straight times to win the regional and punch their ticket to the best-of-three Super Regional at North Carolina.
USC's Bullpen
USC's bullpen wasn't able to get the job done in game three. After 7.2 innings of work from Johnson, they needed just four outs to get to Omaha. Relief pitchers Sax Matson, Adam Troy, and Chase Herrell combined for three outs, allowing two runs.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1