Five Star Mater Dei Running Back Commits To USC

Five star 2022 running back Raleek Brown is headed to USC. The Mater Dei High School [Santa Ana, Calif.] tailback announced the news on social media, Thursday.

Brown withdrew his commitment from Oklahoma on Wednesday, after committing to the Sooners in February. It's assumed that his decision was based off Riley leaving Norman for Los Angeles.

"He's a great head coach, you could just tell what he was doing at Oklahoma. So, this is a big step for USC," Brown told ESPN. "I think he's going to bring it back to what it was -- packed stadiums and all that."

Brown is the No. 60-ranked prospect overall and the No. 2 recruit in California, according to ESPN.

He is the second five star athlete to commit to the Trojans this week. 2023 quarterback Malachi Nelson announced his pledge to Troy on Tuesday, after previously committing to OU.

"I always loved USC, that was my school and now I get to stay home and play for Coach Riley. My mom and dad are excited for me and I'm excited to see what we can build here," said Nelson.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube