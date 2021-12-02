Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Five Star Mater Dei Running Back Raleek Brown Commits To USC

    2022 tailback Raleek Brown flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to USC.
    Author:

    Five star 2022 running back Raleek Brown is headed to USC. The Mater Dei High School [Santa Ana, Calif.] tailback announced the news on social media, Thursday.

    Brown withdrew his commitment from Oklahoma on Wednesday, after committing to the Sooners in February. It's assumed that his decision was based off Riley leaving Norman for Los Angeles. 

    "He's a great head coach, you could just tell what he was doing at Oklahoma. So, this is a big step for USC," Brown told ESPN. "I think he's going to bring it back to what it was -- packed stadiums and all that."

    Brown is the No. 60-ranked prospect overall and the No. 2 recruit in California, according to ESPN. 

    Recommended Articles

    He is the second five star athlete to commit to the Trojans this week. 2023 quarterback Malachi Nelson announced his pledge to Troy on Tuesday, after previously committing to OU. 

    "I always loved USC, that was my school and now I get to stay home and play for Coach Riley. My mom and dad are excited for me and I'm excited to see what we can build here," said Nelson.

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_15308908
    Recruiting

    Five Star Mater Dei Running Back Commits To USC

    1 minute ago
    Screen Shot 2021-09-19 at 1.58.10 PM
    Football

    Donte Williams Addresses Wednesday's Postponed Practice: 'This is Adversity'

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17271357
    Football

    Lincoln Riley vs. Marcus Freeman? 2022 USC vs. Notre Dame Rivalry Heats Up

    4 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-08-08 at 10.47.45 AM
    Recruiting

    Five Star Running Back Raleek Brown Decommits From Oklahoma

    18 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-01 at 1.49.16 PM
    Football

    USC Football Players Discuss Lincoln Riley Hire

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17016686
    Football

    USC WR Drake London Receives Huge Honor

    Dec 1, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-08-08 at 10.47.45 AM
    Recruiting

    Ex-USC Commit Domani Jackson Reveals Final Two Schools

    Dec 1, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-11-30 at 7.47.38 PM
    Football

    Donte Williams Breaks Silence On Lincoln Riley Hire

    Nov 30, 2021