USC Lands Auburn LB Transfer Romello Height

Height spent two seasons at Auburn.

USC football picked up the commitment of Auburn linebacker Romello Height on Sunday. Height spent two seasons with Auburn, and hails from Dublin High School in Dublin, Georgia.

Height played in one game for the Tigers in 2020. In 2021, he finished with 18 tackles, including three for loss. 

The Auburn transfer is the sixth transfer pickup for USC this week, alongside cornerbacks Mekhi Blackmon (Colorado) and Latrell McCutchin (Oklahoma), wide receiver Brenden Rice (Colorado), and running backs Austin Jones (Stanford) and Travis Dye (Oregon). 

The Trojans also added wide receivers Terrell Bynum (Washington) and Mario Williams (Oklahoma), offensive lineman Bobby Haskins (Virginia), and defensive linemen Tyrone Taleni (Kansas State) and Earl Barquet (TCU) to their roster this offseason.

