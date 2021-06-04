Five-Star Alabama Product Sets Visit With USC

Cornerback Tony Mitchell, is scheduled to visit USC on June 11-13.

Mitchell is a five-star prospect according to 247Sports and an Alabama native from Thompson High School.

Mitchell has received offers from 34 schools including Alabama, Florida State, Tennessee, Auburn, Michigan among others. He has six unofficial visits scheduled throughout June and July, which include:

Florida - June 1-2

Georgia - June 3

Clemson - June 4

USC - June 11-13

Ohio State - June 25-26

Oregon - July 31

Mitchell is part of the 2023 class and is ranked as the No.1 cornerback overall and No. 3 overall player in the state of Alabama according to 247Sports' composite.

He helped his high school team bring home two back-to-back championships in 2019 and 2020. While Alabama is a school that eats up top local talent, Mitchell's visit to Southern California shows his interest in the program.

Currently, the USC Trojans have zero players committed for the 2023 class, while six players are verbally committed to USC for the class of 2022.

