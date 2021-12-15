Trojan Alumni Welcome USC's 2022 Early Signees

The Men of Troy signed several 2022 prospects, Wednesday.

Early Signing Day is officially here, which means the Trojan family just got a little bit bigger.

[READ: USC LIVE EARLY SIGNING DAY UPDATES]

Lincoln Riley and his staff have been working tirelessly since his hiring, to try and salvage USC's 2022 recruiting class. Currently, the Trojans rank No. 99 for their incoming class, which features some five star talents including Mater Dei tailback Raleek Brown.

Several Trojan alumni took to social media to welcome USC's newest signees, here are their reactions:

Former USC Safety, Su'a Cravens

Former USC Linebacker, Devon Kennard

Former USC Running Back, Marc Tyler

Former USC Safety, Dion Bailey

*This article will be updated. Check back for more updates!*

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube