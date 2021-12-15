Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Trojan Alumni Welcome USC's 2022 Early Signees

    The Men of Troy signed several 2022 prospects, Wednesday.
    Author:

    Early Signing Day is officially here, which means the Trojan family just got a little bit bigger. 

    [READ: USC LIVE EARLY SIGNING DAY UPDATES]

    Lincoln Riley and his staff have been working tirelessly since his hiring, to try and salvage USC's 2022 recruiting class. Currently, the Trojans rank No. 99 for their incoming class, which features some five star talents including Mater Dei tailback Raleek Brown.

    Several Trojan alumni took to social media to welcome USC's newest signees, here are their reactions:

    Former USC Safety, Su'a Cravens

    Former USC Linebacker, Devon Kennard

    Recommended Articles

    Former USC Running Back, Marc Tyler

    Former USC Safety, Dion Bailey

    *This article will be updated. Check back for more updates!*

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 1.03.53 PM
    Recruiting

    Trojan Alumni Welcome USC's 2022 Early Signees

    19 minutes ago
    USATSI_17257318
    Recruiting

    USC Early Signing Day LIVE Updates

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16965496
    Football

    USC QB Kedon Slovis Reveals 'Criteria' For Transfer Destination

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17343344
    Recruiting

    USC Target C.J. Williams Decommits From Notre Dame

    23 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 11.35.08 AM
    Football

    TCU Defensive Tackle Earl Barquet Transfers To USC

    Dec 14, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-13 at 4.22.53 PM
    Recruiting

    USC Target Zion Branch Announces Final Three Schools

    Dec 13, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 1.03.53 PM
    Football

    SMU Hires Former USC Football Coach

    Dec 13, 2021
    USATSI_16689909
    Football

    USC Kicker Parker Lewis Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    Dec 13, 2021