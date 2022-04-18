Report: USC Commit Shot at House Party

USC women’s basketball commit Aaliyah Gayles was reportedly shot multiple times at a house party in North Las Vegas over the weekend.

According to a report by Las Vegas Review-Journal, "Four people, including two minors, suffered gunshot wounds after a quarrel broke out inside the house, North Las Vegas police said.

Gunfire erupted about 11:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of Support Street, near Lone Mountain Road and Simmons Street, police said. The four victims were hospitalized with survivable gunshot wounds, and one woman was listed in “serious” condition after she suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her lower body, police said."

Gayles decommitted from USC following the retirement of coach Mark Trakh, but recommitted to USC in August.

“Aaliyah is one of the strongest, most resilient young people I have ever known,” new USC women's head basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb said in a statement to ESPN.

“I have no doubt she will continue to face this unfathomable situation with courage and resolve. We will continue to support her and her parents in every way that we possibly can.”

Gayles, attends Las Vegas' Spring Valley High School. She is the No. 8 recruit in the class of 2022.

