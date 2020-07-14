SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Mason Murphy Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Mason Murphy
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 290 pounds
Position: Offensive Tackle
School: San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic
Committed to: USC
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Great frame and already sturdy build. Strong core with long limbs and ideal tackle size. 

Athleticism: Keeps a low center of gravity through the entire play. Impressive lateral movement for the big fella. Murphy wins with strength and footwork combined. Gets under 3-tech’s pads despite height. Good footwork more times than not. 

Instincts: Feels out his assignment’s lean and takes him where he wanted to go. Good zone scheme traits. Maintains a square equidistant relationship with his guard when climbing up to the second level. 

Polish: Consistently gains ground with his first step. Finisher. Good balance on pass sets, keeps shoulder, head upright. His work screams fundamentals, and he’s got the body to really capitalize on an ideal base. 

Bottom Line: With a ready-made body and solid fundamentals, Murphy immediately brings a lot to the table to his future offensive line room. He’s got a lightning-fast first step and nice bend to hips that bring him under defensive lineman’s pads.

