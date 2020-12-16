FootballBasketballRecruiting
USC Lands Top 2021 QB Jaxson Dart

The nation's leading prep passer, Jaxson Dart, made his announcement on ESPN2.
Top Utah 2021 QB Jaxson Dart is headed to USC. 

Dart made the announcement on ESPN2 this morning at 10:15 AM MT. 

Per SI All American

"Dart has led Corner Canyon to their 3rd straight state title and was arguably the most coveted of any uncommitted senior quarterback in the class of 2021. Dart also held offers from UCLA, Washington State and Arizona State, among others."

The Trojans offered Dart a spot on their roster late in the game on October 11th, 2020. After sensing some hesitation from previous QB commit Jake Garica, the Trojans wanted to expand their options. 

"USC was my second most recent offer. Their situation was super unexpected...they had two QB commits (at the time),” stated Dart.

“I talked a little, off and on with them, probably about a month and a half before they pulled the trigger. So it was unexpected when they gave me the call and I was super jacked up.” (Dart)

Once QB Jake Garcia de-committed from USC, it was clear that the Trojans had a hole to fill for the 2021 class. Prior to Dart's announcement, the Trojans only had one quarterback locked in for 2021, Miller Moss. Although Moss is a stellar athlete in his own right, it was clear that Graham Harrell wanted to bring in at least two quarterbacks for the 2021 class to bolster some depth within the position. 

Leading up to Dart's announcement on Wednesday morning, the Utah native said, “I feel like it's QBU [USC], it seems like every starting QB that goes there gets put into the league. Kind of the same situation with ASU, they feel Kedon (Slovis) is going to go to the NFL and they need the next man up. Going there, they get incredible receivers and talent, so you'd be surrounded with a bunch of dudes.”

- Here is SI All American's evaluation of Jaxson Dart -

"Dart has had an exceptionally productive senior season due to possessing several noticeable traits," SI All-American's Edwin Weathersby II said. "He works just about exclusively from the gun, and has operated with solid bounce in his lower half and light feet. Corner Canyon seems to run a number of flood and leveled concepts in the passing game, which give Dart defined reads through half-field progressions from both 3x1 and 2x2 sets in which he has delivered with solid rhythm. However, more impressively, is how Dart has played in second reactions or "reaction phase" of plays."

[LIVE USC EARLY SIGNING DAY THREAD]

