QB Jaxson Dart commits to USC

Utah product QB Jaxson Dart has committed to the University of Southern California.

Dart led Corner Canyon to its third straight state title and was arguably the most coveted uncommitted senior quarterback in the class of 2021. Dart also held offers from UCLA, Washington State and Arizona State, among others.

"USC was my second most recent offer. Their situation was super unexpected...they had two QB commits (at the time),” stated Dart.

“I talked a little, off and on with them, probably about a month and a half before they pulled the trigger. So it was unexpected when they gave me the call and I was super jacked up.”

The Trojans have seen great success in the 21st century at the QB position from the likes of Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, John David Booty, Mark Sanchez and Matt Barkley. Currently, Kedon Slovis is the star pilot of the offense.

The Trojans' QB success influenced Dart. “I feel like it's QBU, it seems like every starting QB that goes there gets put into the league," Dart said. "Kind of the same situation with ASU, they feel Kedon (Slovis) is going to go to the NFL and they need the next man up. Going there, they get incredible receivers and talent, so you'd be surrounded with a bunch of dudes.”

USC’s offensive chief is coordinator Graham Harrell, a disciple of the pass-happy Air Raid system.

“Coach [Clay] Helton, Coach [Graham] Harrell, Coach [Seth] Doege love throwing the ball and that's something that intrigued me for sure,” added Dart.

Dart will not be the only QB in USC’s 2021 class, as the Trojans also boast a commitment from Miller Moss, the No. 9 QB prospect and No. 81 overall in the SI99. Competition doesn’t scare Dart, as the Utah passer was not discouraged from USC by the presence of Moss.

"Dart has had an exceptionally productive senior season due to possessing several noticeable traits," SI All-American's Edwin Weathersby II said. "He works just about exclusively from the gun, and has operated with solid bounce in his lower half and light feet. Corner Canyon seems to run a number of flood and leveled concepts in the passing game, which give Dart defined reads through half-field progressions from both 3x1 and 2x2 sets in which he has delivered with solid rhythm. However, more impressively, is how Dart has played in second reactions or 'reaction phase' of plays.

"The young passer has proven to be athletic and mobile enough to elude the rush, get off his midline and maneuver around the pocket with solid eye discipline to keep his vision focused downfield to find free targets. He's also flashed body flexibility to perform off-platform throws."

Dart finished his senior season with nearly 4,700 yards and 67 touchdowns to go with just four interceptions.

More from SI All-American

Programs Moving Up/Down the Team Recruiting Rankings

Auburn Recruits React to Malzahn Firing

Countdown to Signing Day Dec. 12 | Dec. 11 | Dec. 10 | Dec. 9

2021 Dream On-Field Matchups Series Part 1 | Part 2

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and now on YouTube.