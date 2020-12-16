LIVE USC Early Signing Day Updates

FootballBasketballRecruiting
Check back here for early signing day updates.
4:43 AM PST- USC signs tight end Michael Trigg. Trigg is a dynamic 6'4" 230 pound athlete from Carrollwood High School in Tampa Flordia.

4:59 AM PST - USC signs Colin Mobley. Mobley is a strong side defensive end from Dematha High School, Hyattsville MD.

5:14 AM PST - USC signs Texas tight end Lake McRee

Mcree is a 6'4", 217 pound athlete from Lake Travis High School in Austin TX.

5:24 AM PST - The Trojans land offensive tackle Ty Buchanan.

5:36 AM PST - USC signs WR Joseph Manjack (Memorial HS, Tomball TX).

5:44 AM PST - Running Back Brandon Campbell signs with USC. 

7:03 AM PST - Oregon flip Kyron Ware Hudson signs with the Trojans. 

[WATCH: Exclusive Interview with Kyron Ware Hudson]

7:14 AM PST - Maximus Gibbs signs with USC. Gibbs is an offensive guard from St.John Bosco HS (Bellflower, CA). 

7:24 AM PST  Michael Jackson signs with USC. Jackson is a wide receiver from Desert Pines HS in Las Vegas NV. 

[WATCH: Michael Jackson Credits Football Success To Gymnastics]

7:34 AM PST - Washington native Julien Simon trades the rain for sunshine and signs with the Trojans. Simon is an outside linebacker from Lincoln HS in Tacoma WA.

[WATCH: Exclusive Interview with 2021 OLB Julien Simon]

7:43 AM PST - Trojans sign offensive lineman Mason Murphy. Murphy is a CA native from Jserra Catholic HS in San Juan Capistrano, CA. 

