USC Recruit Has Eye Opening Message For Trojan Fans Involving Caleb Williams

USC football hosted a handful of recruits on campus on March 4. Among the group was 2026 quarterback Helaman Casuga from Timpview High School in Provo, Utah.

Casuga posted photos on social media from his time at USC, which included a picture alongside quarterback Caleb Williams. Casuga also shared an encouraging message for his Twitter followers citing, "@Calebcsw gonna be a problem". The young recruit was likely referring to the fact that Williams is expected to become an absolute force for USC's offense next season.

Williams will begin his sophomore season next fall, and is the overwhelming favorite to win the starting job. He entered the transfer portal in January, after spending one season at Oklahoma. In 2021, he recorded 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Williams' USC commitment was announced on February 1.

