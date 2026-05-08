USC Trojans Confirm Schedule Update vs. Fresno State

The USC Trojans will play under the Friday night lights during Labor Day weekend.

The Trojans announced that their non-conference matchup with future Pac-12 representative Fresno State will be played on Friday, Sept. 4.

USC Trojans vs. Fresno State Bulldogs on Friday

Sep 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) reacts against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fox has picked up the Bulldogs at USC battle set for Sept. 4, helping kick off week one of the college football season.

The official time hasn't been formalized yet. But since it's a Friday contest, the matchup likely will be played after the 5 p.m. PT hour inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

This becomes a rare Friday September game for USC. Plus also puts the Trojans in a situation where they'll practice on a short week after their official season opener in week zero against San Jose State, set for Aug. 29.

Fresno State earns a rare Friday opener too. The Bulldogs have traditionally began their season on Saturday evening regardless of location. But this marks the fourth straight year Fresno State will begin the season against a power conference opponent on the road.

The Bulldogs will also kick off their season facing a Big Ten representative for the third time since 2023. Fresno State started its 2023 season beating Purdue and then fell to Michigan in the 2024 opener. Last year's team began at Kansas. The Bulldogs additionally bring some well-known past USC representation for this contest.

Beloved Former Lincoln Riley Assistant Leading Fresno State

Dec 27, 2025; Tucson, AZ, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz celebrates after defeating the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Sept. 4 contest marks the first time Matt Entz will coach against Lincoln Riley.

If USC fans recall, Entz coached the 2024 linebackers under Riley.

Entz made the big leap from Football Championship Subdivision powerhouse North Dakota State to take a positions coach job under Riley. Although the move became beneficial on Entz's end. He became popular among boosters and players while also getting the linebackers to perform at a high level.

His 60-11 head coaching record at North Dakota State plus his one season of work at USC eventually led him to Fresno State.

Early Look at USC vs. Fresno State

Sep 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Austin Jones (6) carries the ball after losing his helmet against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley and the Trojans will face a team that went 9-4 overall, plus won over a famed USC fan.

The Bulldogs claimed the 2025 Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl victory, which included the renown musician and entertainer handing Bulldog players and coaches the Deathrow Chain in celebration. Entz joined Jeff Tedford and Tim DeRuyter as the only Bulldog coaches to win nine or more games in his first season at the helm.

Entz brings with him Maryland quarterback transfer Khristian Martin, who's the projected starter for the Bulldogs. But Entz prefers to play a smashmouth downhill running style that became popular under legendary Fresno State head coach Pat Hill. Entz will rely on power back Bryson Donelson and speed option Rayshon Luke (Arizona transfer) to keep the Trojans on their toes.

This marks the seventh meeting between the programs. USC owns a five-game winning streak against Fresno State, including winning the 2022 meeting 45-17 when Jake Haener led the Bulldogs at quarterback.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.