How Will TE Michael Trigg Fit In Graham Harrell's Offense?

Claudette Montana Pattison

With the recent commitment of SI99 tight end Michael Trigg the question is will USC's offensive coordinator Graham Harrell look to utilize TE's as pass catchers in his offense?

In 2019, the bulk of USC's receptions came from their wide receivers and running backs. Erik Krommenhoek (TE) ended the 2019 season with 11 receptions and Josh Falo (TE) ended the 2019 season with 4 receptions. To put things into perspective, popular wide receiver option Michael Pittman Jr. ended his 2019 season with 101 receptions.  

Michael Trigg is 6-4, 230 LBS. Sports Illustrated recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. describes, Trigg as being, "a 80/20 guy" in regards to reception accuracy. Garcia mentions, "you look at him as a big wide receiver" and "he can out-body a defensive back or a linebacker" creating a defensive nightmare for any defensive coordinator. Trigg, an excellent pass catcher could be a step in a new direction for the utilization of tight ends within USC's offense. However, with his reception skill set, will Graham Harrell transition Trigg to a bigger sized wide receiver?

SI All American reports, 

"USC offensive coordinator and chief play-caller Graham Harrell has garnered a reputation for not featuring tight ends in his scheme. This leads one to ponder if the Trojans perhaps envision Trigg as a WR, likely an X or big slot, more than a traditional TE."

Trigg received offers from schools all around the county including LSU and South Carolina. He plans on enrolling at USC as a duel athlete both in football and basketball. 

"It's a pretty big factor to me," he said. "My whole life, I always wanted to play two sports in college. Now that I have the opportunity to do that, it's something I want to take advantage of."

For more USC Trojan News visit www.si.com/college/usc

