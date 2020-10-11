SI99 TE Michael Trigg Commits to USC

Michael Trigg recently told SI All-American he has long been sure about leaving the state of Florida for his college football.

On Sunday, the Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day School senior confirmed those plans with a verbal commitment across the country to the USC Trojans he made at a local event center with the decision streamed via social media.

The SI99 prospect, also ranked as the No. 3 Tight End-H prospect in the entire class of 2021, chose USC over finalists LSU and South Carolina. He visited each campus this year, but spent time at LSU in September and USC just last weekend.

On the trip to Los Angeles, in which he spent time with future Trojan quarterback and fellow SI99 prospect Miller Moss, Trigg spent time on campus and has spoken glowingly about the opportunity since.

Trigg becomes the 22nd member of the Trojan recruiting class and the third class of 2021 prospect to pick the Trojans this month, following offensive lineman Ty Buchanan and two-way talent Joshua Moore, who flipped his commitment from Stanford on Friday.

Three prospects in the USC class are members of the SI99, including Trigg, Moss and linebacker Julien Simon. The class has a chance to break into the SI All-American top 10 team rankings when they are updated this month.

Clay Helton's program already have a top 10 Tight End-Y on the commitment list in Lake McRee, though Trigg could be eventually be considered a jumbo wide receiver depending on his development.

"The fit between USC and Trigg is an interesting match, as you have to wonder about the exact plan of success the Trojans have communicated hat they envision for him," SI All-American's Edwin Weathersby II said. "USC offensive coordinator and chief play-caller Graham Harrell has garnered a reputation for not featuring tight ends in his scheme. This leads one to ponder if the Trojans perhaps envision Trigg as a WR, likely an X or big slot, more than a traditional TE. Hailing from Florida and standing at 6-foot-4, it would not be surprising if USC mentioned a plan of success similar to that of former Trojans WR Mike Williams earlier this century. Or, Trigg could just indeed be the ideal TE that Harrell has been looking for to advance his pass-oriented scheme.

"The Sunshine State native should be able to produce on shallows and mid-range in-breakers due to his above-average RAC skills, as well as sails, overs and be schemed into verticals as an H-TE/Joker-type. Finally, with Trigg's size and frame, he should develop into a featured player in both tight-zone and red zone packages in Los Angeles."

Trigg, who recently said each of his finalists were courting him on the hardwood as well, plans on playing both football and basketball at USC.

"It's a pretty big factor to me," he said. "My whole life, I always wanted to play two sports in college. Now that I have the opportunity to do that, it's something I want to take advantage of."

