22' DT Walter Nolan Announces Top Eight

Walter Nolan is a defensive tackle at St. Benedict High School in Cordova, Tennessee. He is also one of the most coveted recruits in the 2022 class.

Nolan has many offers on the table, but he cut his list down to eight remaining choices on April 2.

The Tennessee native's updated list includes, LSU, Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Oregon, Ohio State and USC.

Sports Illustrated All American caught up with Nolan to discuss his opinion on USC and their football program, prior to his top eight announcement.

"When you talk about building your brand, I mean that is probably one of the biggest cities you can go to with the name, image, and likeness stuff coming up. Just being able to play for Coach Soto and them is a great opportunity, not just as a football player but as a business person." [Nolan]

If Nolan joined the Trojans defense next season, he would play alongside Korey Foreman, who is a stellar athlete and defensive player. When SIAA asked Nolan his thoughts on potentially teaming up with Foreman, he said,

"I mean, it would be great. Going there, me or him would have to take on a double team at some point, and it would give the other the chance to go one-on-one and just end up being one of the best duos of defensive linemen in college football.

He has told me he doesn't regret his decision, and it would be a great opportunity for both of us to get our names out there. He is one of the top defensive linemen in the country, so it would be a great opportunity."

Nolan has official visits set at Florida [June 4-6] and Michigan [June 18-20] while others are waiting to be set.

