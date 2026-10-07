Lincoln Riley Names Biggest Defensive Keys Against Penn State

The No. 19 USC Trojans head into a hostile environment this Saturday to face the Penn State Nittany Lions in their annual whiteout game at Beaver Stadium.

Known as one of college football’s most hostile environments, the Trojans will have their hands full Saturday night, despite facing a Penn State team that is facing an identity issue in all three phases under coach Matt Campbell as they’ve fallen in the last two games against the Wisconsin Badgers and Northwestern Wildcats after being ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Sep 19, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell walks on the field following the game against the Buffalo Bulls at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To beat the Nittany Lions on the road, the Trojans will need to play at their best despite Penn State’s recent lackluster performances. Winning on the road has been a struggle for Riley’s USC teams, and that could again come into focus on Saturday night against Penn State.

USC Trojans Defensive Keys vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense, especially, will be key for the Trojans. In the 25-21 win over the Washington Huskies, defensive coordinator Gary Patterson's move from the sidelines to the booth paid off for USC, as the defense made key plays throughout despite continuing to struggle. Here’s what Riley made of the defense as the Trojans earned their first win over the Huskies since 2016.

“Obviously, the way we played defensively was certainly the difference,” Riley said. “Just some stretches of really dominant play. Had the fumble return for the touchdown, which was obviously, if not the most singular, biggest play of the game. Then just some key stops, especially getting some in there during the fourth quarter.”

“We continued to answer the bell against one of the best quarterbacks in the country [Washington’s Demond Williams Jr.]. Really proud of the way we played. I thought we played pretty aggressive. I thought the front was pretty impactful in both the run and the pass game. That’s what we’ve really been challenging our group to do,” Riley continued.

Plays like defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart’s scoop-and-score touchdown return on defense could be the difference in the Trojans earning a road win against the Nittany Lions, which could be a back-and-forth battle.

USC Trojans vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Kickoff Time, Betting Odds

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the second time this season, the Trojans enter a Big Ten matchup as an underdog. Current DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds have the Trojans as 1.5-point underdogs, with the over/under set at 54.5 points.

The one other time the Trojans were underdogs this season was when they entered their 41-27 home loss to the No. 13 Oregon Ducks at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This time, the Trojans hope to win as an underdog, as their CFP hopes could be on the line when they face the Nittany Lions on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium.

Since joining the Big Ten in 2024, the Trojans have faced the Nittany Lions once, losing 33-30 in overtime to then No. 4-ranked Penn State at the Coliseum. The Trojans and Nittany Lions kick off at Beaver Stadium at 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, with the game broadcast on NBC.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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