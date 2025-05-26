NCAA Baseball Tournament Corvallis Regional Schedule Revealed: Oregon State, USC, TCU, Saint Mary's
The schedule for the Corvallis Regional in the NCAA Baseball Tournament is set. The USC Trojans and TCU Horned Frogs will start the four-team tournament on Friday, May 30, at 12 p.m. PT, and the game will be nationally televised on ESPNU. Following the contest between USC and TCU, Oregon State and Saint Mary's will face off at at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, with the matchup being streamed on ESPN+.
The winers of Friday's games are scheduled to play each other on Saturday, May 31, at 6 p.m PT, while the first game of the loser's bracket will start at 12 p.m. PT on Saturday. A potential championship game for the Corvallis Regional is currently slated for 7 p.m. PT on Sunday.
The format for the regionals in the NCAA Tournament is double elimination, meaning USC is guaranteed at least two more games on the season.
The USC Trojans baseball team, led by coach Andy Stankiewicz, is making its first appearance in the NCAA Baseball Tournament since 2015 and the second appearance since 2005. As one of the final teams to receive an at-large bid, USC will compete in the Corvallis Regional, hosted by the Oregon State Beavers.
In the Corvallis Regional, Oregon State is the No. 1 seed followed by the No. 2 TCU Horned Frogs. USC holds the No. 3 seed above No. 4 Saint Mary's. The Beavers are the No. 8 seed in the larger tournament field as they are expected to enter the Corvallis Regional as the favorite to advance.
In the Trojans' first-ever Big Ten regular season, USC finished with a 35-21 record. Stankiewicz's squad finished fourth in the conference, but the Trojans failed to make it out of pool play in the Big Ten Tournament, falling to the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Still, USC's resume was enough to reach the postseason for the first time in 20 seasons.