USC Basketball: Boogie Ellis Agrees To Deal With Sacramento Kings
Former USC men's basketball standout Boogie Ellis has agreed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings following a strong showing during the NBA summer league. Ellis will now have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot during training camp with the Kings, per Shams Charania.
After going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, Ellis joined the Kings for the summer league, where he quickly made an impression. During the summer league, Ellis averaged 10.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game in eight games for the Kings. He notably shot 54% of his three-point attempts. He is expected to sign an Exhibit 10 contract.
The highlight of Ellis's summer came with his two 17-point games, including his performance against the Phoenix Suns when he notched 17 points, three rebounds, and two assists in the Kings' 87-77 win.
Ellis went to the NBA after playing five years of college basketball. He spent his first two seasons at Memphis, where he was the AAC Sixth Man of the Year, before transferring to USC. In three seasons at USC, the 6-foot-1 guard averaged double-digit points each season, recording 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game as a senior.
His best season as a Trojan came in 2022-23 when he averaged 17.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game on his way to earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors. He helped USC advance to their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance, where they were eliminated in the third round.