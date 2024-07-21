USC Basketball: Bronny James Enjoyed Second Great Summer League Game in Lakers Win vs Cavaliers
Former USC men's basketball guard Bronny James is continuing to gain momentum as a pro. The Los Angeles Lakers rookie put up double-digit points for the second straight game in a 93-89 summer league win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
In 25 minutes of action, James recorded 13 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two blocks against the Cavaliers. He was the team's second-leading scorer in the game, behind only rookie teammate Dalton Knecht. James' shooting accuracy saw improvement for the second straight game as well, with James going 5-10 from the field and 1-3 on three-point attempts. He was also 2-2 on free throws.
This performance comes two days after James scored 12 points with one rebound and one steal in the Lakers 87-86 win over the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday. He went 5-11 from the field and 2-5 on three-pointers.
These two games are much-needed for Bronny, who was criticized heavily for his struggles during his first four summer league games, in which he averaged 4.3 points per game while making 22.6% of his shots from the field.
After these promising games, the Lakers opted to sit Bronny out of the team's summer league finale against the Chicago Bulls.
Before the Lakers drafted Bronny, he spent one year at USC, where he struggled to gain consistency as a shooter after suffering a cardiac arrest during a summer practice. When he returned to action, Bronny started just six games and averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game for the Trojans.
More USC: USC Basketball: New King DeMar DeRozan Could Reach Free Agency Sooner Than Expected